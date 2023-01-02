terrifier 2continuation of the horror directed by Damien Leone and starring David Howard Thornton (“The Dark Offerings”), is the highlight of this week. Check out the details of this and other films that come out on December 29, 2022;
December 29, 2022 | premieres of the week
terrifier 2
Directed by: Damien Leone
Classification: 18 years – Duration: 2 hours 18 minutes – Genre: Horror
Synopsis: After a sinister entity resurrects him, Art the Clown is back in Miles County to hunt down a teenage girl and her younger brother for Halloween.
Cast: Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton, Jenna Kanell, Kailey Hyman, Catherine Corcoran, Samantha Scaffidi, Felissa Rose, Katie Maguire, Casey Hartnett, Griffin Santopietro, Chris Jericho, Amelie McLain, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Jackie Adragna, Charlie McElveen, Julie Asriyan
Terrifier 2 Trailer
How to Please a Woman
Directed by: Renee Webster
Classification: 14 years – Duration: 1 h 47 min – Genre: Drama
Synopsis: When her (men-only) house-cleaning business spirals out of control, a mature woman must embrace her own sexuality if she is to build a new life for herself. Inês, a mysterious woman who appears in her room for a last conversation.
Cast: Sally Phillips, Hayley McElhinney, Caroline Brazier, Tasma Walton, Asher Yasbincek, Cameron Daddo, Oliver Wenn, Erik Thomson, Josh Thomson, Alexander England
Trailer of How to Please a Woman
The Chief’s Brigade
Directed by: Louis-Julien Petit
Classification: 12 years – Duration: 1 h 37 min – Genres: Drama, Comedy
Synopsis: Cathy, a headstrong chef, is finally on the verge of realizing her lifelong dream: opening her own restaurant. Nothing goes as planned, and facing serious financial difficulties, she reluctantly takes a job in the cafeteria at a shelter for young immigrants. Though she hates her new job, Cathy’s skills and passion for cooking begin to change these young people’s lives—and they have a lot to teach them, too.
Cast: Audrey Lamy, François Cluzet, Chantal Neuwirth and Fatou Kaba
Trailer for The Boss’s Brigade
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Directed by: Bill Condon
Classification: 12 years – Duration: 1 h 55 min – Genres: Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
Synopsis: After Renesmee’s birth, the Cullens join the vampire clans to protect the girl from the Volturi.
Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Kellan Lutz, Nikki Reed, Billy Burke, Chaske Spencer, Mackenzie Foy, Maggie Grace, Jamie Campbell Bower
Trailer for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
The Souls That Dance in the Dark
Directed by: Marcos DeBrito
Classification: 14 years – Duration: 1 h 31 min – Genres: Drama, Horror, Police
Synopsis: A young woman’s body is found on the beach, and Carlos is called to identify it. She is his daughter, but he doesn’t recognize her. The dyed black hair and the strange tattoo on her shoulder show that Fernanda was no longer the cheerful girl she remembered. Upon noticing signs of violence, the father begins a tireless search for the culprit. Carlos is faced with secrets that his daughter was hiding, and his investigation leads him to meet an enigmatic figure who promises to help him, but not without asking something in return.
Cast: Paulo Vespúcio, Francisco Gaspar, Alan Pellegrino, Elisa Telles, Gabriel Muglia, Vera Lúcia Ribeiro, Marcelo Argenta, João Cândido, Joana Seibel, Fernando de Paula