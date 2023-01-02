December 29, 2022

The Souls That Dance in the Dark

Directed by: Marcos DeBrito

Classification: 14 years – Duration: 1 h 31 min – Genres: Drama, Horror, Police

Synopsis: A young woman’s body is found on the beach, and Carlos is called to identify it. She is his daughter, but he doesn’t recognize her. The dyed black hair and the strange tattoo on her shoulder show that Fernanda was no longer the cheerful girl she remembered. Upon noticing signs of violence, the father begins a tireless search for the culprit. Carlos is faced with secrets that his daughter was hiding, and his investigation leads him to meet an enigmatic figure who promises to help him, but not without asking something in return.

Cast: Paulo Vespúcio, Francisco Gaspar, Alan Pellegrino, Elisa Telles, Gabriel Muglia, Vera Lúcia Ribeiro, Marcelo Argenta, João Cândido, Joana Seibel, Fernando de Paula