Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics – NBA Prediction 1/1/2023

Jayson Tatum in a match for the Boston Celtics on Oct 22, 2022 (© IMAGO / USA TODAY Network)

Information and tip for Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics

In a duel of Western Conference against Eastern ConferenceO denver nuggets measure strength with the Boston Celtics, in front of their crowd. The game, which will be on Ball Arenain denverat the Coloradowill start at this Sunday (1)at 22h (from Brasilia). The two teams have already met once this regular season 2022/23, in Boston, and the Celtics won 131-112.

Below, read our forecast for the match winner:

Denver Nuggets recent performance

Coach Michael Malone’s Nuggets have a 23-12 record so far, fighting for the lead in the West right now. The Colorado franchise has won eight of its last ten games and is coming off a win over the Miami Heat in the most recent engagement.

Playing at home, the Denver team did not have any facilities, but managed to turn around the Heat and won by 124 to 119. The home team had great successes of 59.2% in pitches and 60.7% in field three points. The Nuggets’ best players in the game were Serbian superstar Nikola Jokic, with a triple-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, with 20 points, two rebounds and two assists, and Jamal Murray, who helped with 14 points, two rebounds and six assists. The Denver Nuggets arrive with Jamal Murray as a doubt for Sunday, while Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown are listed as probable on the injury report.

Denver Nuggets Probable Lineup

In order to know the team lineup for that match? In the table below, check out the lineup for the game as soon as it becomes available:

Denver Nuggets in current season

Boston Celtics current form

In turn, the Celtics, coach Joe Mazzulla, are leading the East, with a campaign of 26 wins and 10 losses. The team has had a recent fluctuating moment, with five wins and five losses in the last 10 games, but comes from four consecutive victories over Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, all at home at TD Garden.

Against the Clippers, last Friday, the Massachusetts franchise won by 116 to 110, hitting 48.4% of pitches from the court and having an accuracy of 28.2% on three-point balls. The biggest individual highlights of the Celtics were the stars Jayson Tatum, with a double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown, who registered 29 points, seven rebounds and two assists. In addition to them, Marcus Smart also did well and helped with 17 points, three rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Boston Celtics Probable Lineup

In order to know the team lineup for that match? In the table below, check out the lineup for the game as soon as it becomes available:

Boston Celtics in the current season

Prediction and final prediction for Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics:

This match between two of the best teams in their respective conferences should be a treat for anyone who loves good basketball. And it’s one of those matches that is hard to predict. But even playing away from home, I believe the Celtics have a better team than the Denver Nuggets and should have a good chance of winning. Therefore, my guess is Boston’s victory as a visitor!

Prediction for Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics:

