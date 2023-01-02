Did it take someone ‘lost’? Find out where he’s been with Google Maps

Considered a great “hand on the wheel”, especially in cities where most routes are unknown and you need tips on good routes to drive, it is one of the most downloaded applications. Use features like high definition maps, satellite imagery and more. How to use Google Maps to find out where the person has been?

The service has a lot of information about the desired destination. You can decide whether to go by car, on foot, by bicycle or by public transport. The tool indicates the best route, as well as the travel time. It is a complete and highly accessible platform. But if what you want to know is the localization from someone, see this step by step.

Where has he been? Google Maps tells you!

This is a service for searching and viewing maps and satellite images completely free of charge. It’s available for iOS and Android browsers, it’s fast and easy to use.

To find out where someone has been, just follow the instructions below. O application tells you in detail. Check it out:

Access Google Maps location history;

Select the desired time interval to see where the person has been;

See the list of places you’ve visited on the map by zooming in;

Enter the details of specific locations to verify that the person has actually been there;

The map serves as visual evidence that the individual has been to a certain address;

Just click on the information box to get more details;

If the person is your friend on Google Maps, you can check the places you visited together;

In the “my friends” tab, you can choose who you want to share the information with.

Despite being a very complete resource and allowing you to know where someone has been, remember to always respect the privacy other people, so use Google Maps as an extra resource for specific situations involving its safety, such as a friend or family member who needs help.