Douglas Costa reveals unfulfilled promises and chooses a decisive error for relegation back to Grêmio: ‘I still judge myself’

Attacking midfielder opened the game about his last troubled spell at Imortal

While negotiating a possible return to Guild, Douglas Costa activated the ”sincere mode” and opened the game about his last spell at the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

In an interview with the YouTube channel “Um Assado para…”, the attacking midfielder revealed unfulfilled promises by the grist board.

After 11 years playing in Europe, where he did very well for giants like Bayern Munich and Juventus de Turin, Douglas signed with Grêmio in May 2021. However, he performed well below expectations with just three goals and two assists in 28 games.

”The idea I was sold was that it was going to be a cool project. And then there was a buzz that they were going to have to hire a lot of people. I’ll tell you: my mistake was not returning to Grêmio ”, he began by stating.

”Yup [me prometeram muita coisa para voltar]. I hurt my metatarsal in a workout. So I stop and start to resolve the situation of returning to Grêmio. I had no contact with the ball, nothing. Then I arrived at Grêmio and said that I needed a month and a half or two. The guys will say that they would give up to six, right. But then the water starts hitting the ass and they say they need me”, shot.

During the interview, the midfielder regretted not having played against the Corinthiansfor the 37th round of the Brazilian championship from 2021.

He was suspended after having taken a silly yellow card in the previous match against Sao Paulo. On the occasion, Douglas took a while to leave the field when he was replaced and the referee did not forgive. With that, he was not on the field in the 1-1 draw with rudder.

”Where I think we gave ourselves away, which for me was a mistake that I think I still think today, which I think could have been different, was in the game against Corinthians. If I was, we wouldn’t lose this game,” he said.

In February 2022, Douglas had his contract with Grêmio terminated in advance and started to defend the Los Angeles Galaxygives Major League Soccer. Now, after a troubled departure, he returned to discuss a possible return to Imortal in exchange for the reduction of a fine of R$ 7 million that the club still has with him.