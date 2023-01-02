Drew Barrymore confesses to alcohol relapse after divorce

In 2016, the divorce of Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman. The actress saw her dream of having a family with daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, fall apart. To overcome this difficult phase, she resorted again to a youth addiction: alcohol.

Barrymore spoke in an interview with People about her feeling of defeat at the end of her marriage, although the split with Kopelman was somewhat amicable. Still, the actress went through moments that she considered difficult and confusing.

“I was just trying to numb the pain and feel good – and the alcohol did that for me. The drinking thing for me was a constant, like, ‘You can’t change. You are weak and unable to do what is best for you.”

Barrymore then realized that she was expending too much energy trying to protect her daughters and not taking care of herself. “It was a messy, painful, excruciating walk through fire and sort of a trajectory back to life,” she said.

Actress known for The Panthers, stated that he went back to therapy and stopped drinking. Then he turned to focusing on his talk show, The Drew Barrymore Showwhich premiered in 2020. “It was my daughters who made me feel this shift,” Barrymore said.

Barrymore talks about family and happiness

Still in the interview, Drew Barrymore said that he feels like part of a family, even with Will Kopelman now married to Alexandra Michler.

“We have an amazing family dynamic that proves that life goes on. The cool thing is that all these years later we have the dream. It’s just different from what I swore would be the case.”

Then, the actress confessed that despite all the problems she has gone through throughout her life, she feels happy: “This is the most real happiness I have ever known”. And she added:

“[A felicidade] it’s a choice. You have to work for it. It’s hard to get to some days. And then when you enjoy it, it feels like a much better win.”

Drew Barrymore is an actress, producer and presenter. She began her television career at the age of eleven, appearing in an advertisement. Her first major film role was as Gertie in the film ET – The Extra Terrestrial.

From there, Barrymore became one of Hollywood’s most beloved child actresses. Among her other works are Never Been Kissed, Duplex, As If It Was The First Time and Donnie Dako.

