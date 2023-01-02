‘Dungeons & Dragons’: Hugh Grant reveals what attracted him most about the adaptation

‘Dungeons & Dragons – Honor Among Rebels’ arrives in cinemas nationwide in April 13th and will bring Hugh Grant as the cunning villain named Forge Fitzwilliam.

During an interview for the colliderthe star was asked what motivated him to join the cast.

In response, he said that the comedic tone surrounding the ‘loser’ characters was what appealed to him most about the script.

“I think maybe what attracted me most to the script is that it’s a story about losers. These fellows, they’re all rubbish. You’re not great at being a bard. And the wizard played by Justice Smith, he sucks. What is a mage in ‘Dungeons & Dragons‘? Because the one in this movie is not all those things.”

He went on to say that the English love this kind of storytelling:

“And the character of Michelle Rodriguez was kicked out of any group she tried to interact with. What is she? A barbarian. She is still in love with her husband, who is in love with someone else. I identified with that loser thing about this small group. Maybe that’s a British preference, we love a loser.”

A charming thief and a band of adventurers embark on an epic quest to recover a lost relic – but things take a dangerously dark turn when they cross paths with the wrong people. ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels’ brings the rich world and vivid spirit of the legendary role-playing game to the big screen in a hilarious, action-packed adventure.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daleycomedy directors’The Night of the Game‘ and screenwriters of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming‘, will be responsible for directing and writing the script.

Pine (‘Star Trek’) will star in the adaptation. The cast will also feature Rodriguez (‘Fast and furious’), Justice Smith (‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’), Hugh Grant (‘The trip’), Regé-Jean Page (‘Birdgerton’) and Sophia Lillis (‘It: The Thing’).

In 2000, a theatrical adaptation was released, which was panned by critics and flopped at the box office. Years later, the feature won two direct-to-video sequels, which were promptly ignored by the general public.

Created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arnesonthe original game’Dungeons & Dragons‘ was first published in 1974.

