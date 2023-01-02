“Emily in Paris”, Season 3: Emily struggles with her choices in the trailer

“Emily in Paris” is coming back! The trailer for the 3rd season of the series was released this Wednesday (30) by Netflix and shows a little of what we can expect from the new year. The preview accompanies the protagonist, played by Lilly Collins, trying to reconcile two jobs, after the events of the shocking end of the 2nd phase of the plot that led to a rift in her company. In addition, we also see the American with her heart divided between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

At the beginning of the video, we follow Emily facing a double workday, with the intention of pleasing her two bosses, Madeline (Kate Walsh) and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). The main character’s effort generates, of course, many challenges to be faced. After all, as the publicist’s French teacher reinforces: “Not choosing has consequences, so it’s still a choice”.

Later in the preview, we see that the climax in the love triangle formed by Emily, Gabriel and Camille (Camille Razat) continues. That’s because, as much as she claims her relationship with the cook has stayed in the friend zone, it’s not what it seems to see them together.

The unpublished episodes still promise many adventures of the protagonist with mindy (Ashley Park) and enjoying life in Paris a lot.

Check out the full trailer:

Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” premieres on December 21 on Netflix.