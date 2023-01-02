Emily Ratajkowski embodies the golden goddess in daring shots alongside her friends | celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski was keen to leave good memories of 2022 and give signs that we will have an excellent 2023 when she embodied the golden Goddess alongside her friends in seaside photos shared on her instagram.

In the images, the 31-year-old model and writer wears a gold microdress covered in sequins that left much of her derrière on display. Of course, the bold clicks did not go unnoticed by her 29.7 million followers, who were amazed by the beauty’s look and – why not? -of her beautiful companions.

Emily revealed the backless design of the dress, although it still had two thick straps crisscrossed in the back. The dress’s miniskirt barely covered her butt and even had some extra adornments that didn’t help much in keeping the muse’s famous curves covered. The front of the dress featured a plunging neckline, and the look was completed with a pair of strappy ankle-length open heels.

Emily’s friends were equally sexy. One wore a lace dress over bikini bottoms and heart-shaped nipple covers. The other appeared in a deep beige dress with a very high slit and a top that left the sides of her breasts apparent.