European football continues to honor Pelé

Three days after Pelé’s death, European football continues to pay homage to the King of Football. In England and France, countries where the ball is rolling today, the Brazilian idol had his image projected on screens, won applause from players before matches, and even had his name stamped on a shirt.

In England, Pelé was honored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, in the home defeat by Aston Villa, and at the City Ground, in the duel between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, with a minute of applause before the start of the games.

Lyon shirt in the game against Clermont, in the French Championship Image: Reproduction/Twitter/OL_Portugues

In France, the protocol was similar. In addition to having Pelé’s photo projected on the screens in the stadiums, the players gathered in the center of the field and observed a moment of silence in honor of the King of Football.

Lyon, owned by Brazilians Thiago Mendes and Tetê, went further and decided to stamp a tribute to the King of Football on their own shirt. The players entered the field against Clermont Foot with a special shirt, with a crown, the number 10 and the word Pelé stamped in yellow and blue just above the club’s shield.

Tributes from Brazilians and on New Year’s Eve

Yesterday, at the Premier League, Antony and Bruno Guimarães paid special tributes to Pelé. While the Manchester United striker held up his club shirt to display the message “Rest in peace, Pelé”, the Newcastle midfielder walked onto the field wearing a Brazilian national team shirt over his team kit.

At the turn of the year in Santos, the city hall also organized a tribute to Pelé. A show with 80 drones in the sky of the city formed images that referred to the King of Football, including the symbol of Santos Futebol Clube and the silhouette of the player with a trophy.