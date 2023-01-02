Evangeline Lilly talks about a possible V-Force movie in the MCU





The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be entering Phase 5 and 6 in the coming years and the promise is that we will have many epic films and series. For years, a project of the V-Force superhero group has been speculated, but nothing went beyond that. Evangeline Lilly, who will reprise her role as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has a 2023 release date, was recently asked about the possibility of a film based on the group.

“Yea! I would like to participate”, said Lilly to CinePop. “I would like to make that happen. That day we did the scene in [Vingadores:] Endgame, where it was just us women, was the most special day I’ve ever had. It is perhaps tied with the most special day I’ve ever had… I’ve ever filmed a Marvel movie.”

The next all-female group in the MCU will be seen in 2023’s The Marvels, where we’ll see an alliance between Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Velani).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023 and will be directed by Peyton Reed.

The main cast will return, including Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, while Jonathan Majors as Kang and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang are newcomers.