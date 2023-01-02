Fan meets Josh Hutcherson, from Hunger Games, at RJ’s New Year’s Eve: ‘The cat is fragrant’

Can you imagine coming back from New Year’s Eve in Copacabana and bumping into Josh Hutcherson? Well, that’s exactly what happened to Letícia Veríssimo. On Sunday (1st), right after the encounter, the young woman posted a photo next to Peeta from “The Hunger Games” and explained how it all happened.

“Met Josh Hutcherson coming back from the fireworks in Rio and he was so sweet! ‘The Hunger Games’ is so important to me, and him taking a few minutes to respond to my ramblings was really meaningful! Hope you have an amazing 2023 Josh!,” he wrote on Twitter. In the image, the actor appeared with a casual look, carrying a beer and a yellow palm. Look:

Afterwards, the lucky one detailed: “I wanted to add here that the cat is smelly, nice people and laughed at my moment of despair and failed joke. (…) I was already all limp from walking so much and I had tied my hair, then in the middle of desperation I said ‘wait, wait, gotta fix the hair’ [‘espere, espere, tenho que arrumar o cabelo’]then he laughed and said ‘gotta fix the hair, gotta fix the hair, take your time’ [‘tenho que arrumar o cabelo, tenho que arrumar o cabelo, faça no seu tempo]. I found myself faint, but alive“.

Then she told how she discovered the star in the middle of so many people on the beach. In response to a person who congratulated her for recognizing the American, Veríssimo said: “I was still in doubt, but I called him anyway and he looked, then my dear…. it was just ‘stuttering’, shaking and sweating“.

“He’s super nice people! We ‘talked’, and I use the term in quotation marks because I babbled more from nervousness than anything, he hugged me, he was super sweet, I asked if he minded taking a picture and he said ‘of course not’ and still he laughed when I got confused with the hair tie, because I said I needed to fix it, then he said laughing at my face, ‘of course, in your time’! I find myself even more in love with this human being, there is no condition”, defined for another netizen. She also recalled that she met Josh between the neighborhoods of Copacabana and Ipanema, when the streets were already empty. According to Letícia, her cousin was responsible for encouraging the meeting of the two.

