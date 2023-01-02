Ferj details the Carioca Championship table, and Botafogo will only have one game broadcast by Band

THE Rio de Janeiro Football Federation (FERJ) released this Monday (2/1) the detailed table of the first eight rounds of the Guanabara Cupthe first phase of Carioca Championship of 2023. Botafogo will debut against audax on the 15th of January, a Sunday, at 4 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

Only games involving Flamengo and Fluminense for now they appear with transmission of the Bandexcept when they will visit Botafogo or Basquewho did not accept the terms of the collective agreement for the Carioca broadcasting rights.

Botafogo only has one game scheduled to be shown by Band on open TV: the classic against Fluminense, on January 29, at Maracanã, for the fifth round. The broadcaster could broadcast Glorioso’s games as a visitor against the small ones, but these matches for the time being have not been broadcast either on closed TV or pay-per-view.

Check the Botafogo calendar:

1/15 (Sun) – 4pm

Botafogo vs Audax – Nilton Santos

1/19 (Thurs) – 7:30 pm

Volta Redonda vs Botafogo – Raulino de Oliveira

1/23 (Mon) – 8:30 pm

Vasco x Botafogo – To be defined

1/26 (Thurs) – 7:30 pm

Botafogo vs Madureira – Nilton Santos

1/29 (Sun) – 6pm

Fluminense x Botafogo – Maracanã (Band)

1/2 (Wed) – 6:30 pm

Botafogo vs Nova Iguaçu – Nilton Santos

4/2 (Sat) – 4pm

Boavista vs Botafogo – Elcyr Resende

2/11 (Sat) – 7:30 pm

Botafogo vs Bangu – Nilton Santos

25 or 26/2

Botafogo vs Flamengo – Nilton Santos

5/3 (Sun)

Resende vs Botafogo – To be defined

8 or 12/3

Botafogo vs Portuguesa – Nilton Santos

First round of Guanabara Cup-2023:

1/12 (Thurs) – 9:30 pm

Flamengo x Audax – Maracanã (Band)*

1/14 (Sat) – 3:30 pm

Nova Iguaçu vs Volta Redonda – Laranjão

1/14 (Sat) – 4pm

Resende vs Fluminense – Raulino de Oliveira (Band)

1/14 (Sat) – 6pm

Vasco vs Madureira – Sao Januario

1/15 (Sun) – 3:30 pm

Boavista vs Bangu – Elcyr Resende

1/15 (Sun) – 4pm

Botafogo vs Audax – Nilton Santos

15/1 (Sun) – 6 pm

Flamengo x Portuguesa – Maracanã (Band)

* Early game of the 5th round