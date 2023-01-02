Ferj details the Carioca Championship table, and Botafogo will only have one game broadcast by Band

This Monday, the Rio de Janeiro Football Federation released the detailed table for the first eight rounds of the Guanabara Cup, the first phase of the Carioca Championship of 2023. Botafogo will debut against Audax on January 15, a Sunday, at 4 pm, at Estádio Nilton Santos.

Only games involving Flamengo and Fluminense for now they appear with transmission of the Bandexcept when they will visit Botafogo or Basquewho did not accept the terms of the collective agreement for the Carioca broadcasting rights.

Botafogo only has one game scheduled to be shown by Band on open TV: the classic against Fluminense, on January 29, at Maracanã, for the fifth round. The broadcaster could broadcast Glorioso’s games as a visitor against the small ones, but these matches for the time being have not been broadcast either on closed TV or pay-per-view.

Check the Botafogo schedule:

1/15 (Sun) – 4pm – Botafogo x Audax – Nilton Santos

1/19 (Thurs) – 7:30 pm – Volta Redonda x Botafogo – Raulino de Oliveira

1/23 (Mon) – 8:30 pm – Vasco x Botafogo – To be defined

1/26 (Thurs) – 7:30 pm – Botafogo x Madureira – Nilton Santos

1/29 (Sun) – 6pm – Fluminense x Botafogo – Maracanã (Band)

2/1 (Wed) – 6:30 pm – Botafogo x Nova Iguaçu – Nilton Santos

2/4 (Sat) – 4pm – Boavista x Botafogo – Elcyr Resende

2/11 (Sat) – 7:30 pm – Botafogo x Bangu – Nilton Santos

25 or 26/2 – Botafogo x Flamengo – Nilton Santos

5/3 (Sun) – Resende x Botafogo – To be defined

8 or 12/3 – Botafogo x Portuguesa – Nilton Santos

First round of Guanabara Cup-2023:

1/12 (Thurs) – 9:30 pm – Flamengo x Audax – Maracanã (Band)*

1/14 (Sat) – 3:30 pm – Nova Iguaçu x Volta Redonda – Laranjão

1/14 (Sat) – 4pm – Resende x Fluminense – Raulino de Oliveira (Band)

14/1 (Sat) – 6pm – Vasco x Madureira – São Januário

1/15 (Sun) – 3:30 pm – Boavista x Bangu – Elcyr Resende

1/15 (Sun) – 4pm – Botafogo x Audax – Nilton Santos

15/1 (Sun) – 6pm – Flamengo x Portuguesa – Maracanã (Band)

* Early game of the 5th round