Films that Globo will show over the weekend (11/18 to 11/20) – Cinema News

Another weekend arrives and, with it, the traditional I love cinema about the films that will be shown in the TV Globo. Among the bets on the schedule are Pulp Fiction – Tempo de Violência and Corra! As usual, you can check out all the highlights between the 18th and 20th of November. In the end, you still find the feature films that promise to stir up the station’s early hours.

It is worth remembering that the schedule has changed due to the transmission of two events: the women’s and men’s finals of the Taça das Favelas, on Saturday; and the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony on Sunday.

In Gemini Man, Henry Brogan (Will Smith) is the world’s best hitman, with a hit rate greater than anyone else’s. However, when he decides to retire, he ends up becoming a target of the United States Defense Intelligence Agency, for whom he previously worked. While fighting to stay alive, he comes across a clone of himself and discovers that the actions of the American government are to hide a big secret, which only Brogan, with all his experience, is able to unmask.

Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) is a young black man who is about to meet the family of his white girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams). At first, he believes that her relatives’ overly loving behavior is an attempt to deal with their interracial relationship. But, over time, Chris realizes that the clan hides something much more disturbing – and the way is to try to escape.

Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) are two professional killers who work collecting for Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames), a powerful gangster. Vega is forced to date the boss’s girl, Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman), fearing going too far. Meanwhile, boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) gets in trouble for winning a fight he was supposed to lose.