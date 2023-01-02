Find out how much São Paulo should disburse for the purchase of Argentine Alan Franco

After forwarding the loan of Alan Franco in recent days, São Paulo changed its mind and will make the definitive purchase of the Argentine. The values ​​for hiring the defender remain confidential, but as it was found, they would have been closed at US$ 2.5 million, something around BRL 13 million at the current exchange rate, market value of the player and what Atlanta United wants to receive for the economic rights.

Alan Franco was acquired by the US club in 2021 for US$ 2.8 million, something around R$ 15 million, together with Independiente, from Argentina, and wants to recover part of the investment. The defender has a contract until December 31, 2025 in Major League Soccer, and was willing to play for Tricolor do Morumbi this season 2023.

The Argentine defender, since the beginning of the negotiations, reinforced his desire to transfer to São Paulo, which helped a lot with the agreement reached with Atlanta United. Businessman Kristian Bereit, the player’s agent, mediates the deal between the Americans and the board of directors of Tricolor and Atlanta United.

With a prominent passage through South American football, where he stood out for Independiente, from Argentino, where he was revealed, Alan Franco, arrives to reinforce the defense of São Paulo, which had the departure of Miranda, Luizão and Léo at the end of last season . At the age of 26, the Argentine is considered to have great potential, he is considered in the Argentine national team, which is why he arrives at Morumbi with high expectations of a technical return.

São Paulo is preparing to announce a reinforcement package

In addition to Alan Franco, São Paulo can also announce the signing of striker David, from Internacional, who has already worked with Rogério Ceni at Cruzeiro and Fortaleza, and Ecuadorian midfielder Jhegson Mendez, who was a starter and highlight of his selection in the Copa do Mundo, is currently at Los Angeles FC, USA. The reinforcements are part of a reformulation in the squad of Tricolor Paulista, in search of a winning season in 2023.

