Find out today’s matches for the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, the Copinha

THE São Paulo Junior Football Cup, also known as Copinha, is the grassroots competition most awaited by Brazilian football fans. This Monday, the 53rd edition of the tournament begins with six games, divided into Groups 5, 8 and 10, with emphasis on games by Brazilian giants such as Flamengo, Grêmio and Cruzeiro. Below, check the teams and times of the matches that open the competition in the state of São Paulo.

The six games start at different times, with matches in the early afternoon, at sunset and at night. The opening match takes place at 12:45 pm, between Penapolense and Capivariano, both from São Paulo, valid for Group 10.

Flamengo, Grêmio and Cruzeiro matches are shown on SporTV, which holds the competition’s broadcasting rights. In all, there are 128 teams divided into 32 groups of four teams each.

Grêmio and Cruzeiro fans may be confused, but Cruzeiro, which is part of the group and makes the first round with Imortal Tricolor, is from Alagoas. The traditional Cabuloso from Minas Gerais is in Group 10, alongside Penapolense, Capivariano and Comercial-MS.

Cup games this Monday:

Group 5:

7:30 pm – XV de Jaú x Aparecidense

Where to watch: Paulistao Play

21h45 – Flamengo x Floresta

Where to watch: SporTV, Paulistão Play and Rede Viva

Group 8:

17h15 – Francana vs Guarani

Where to watch: SporTV 2 and Paulistão Play

7:30 pm – Grêmio vs Cruzeiro-AL

Where to watch: SporTV and Paulistão Play

Group 10:

12h45 – Penapolense vs Capivariano

Where to watch: Paulistao Play

15h00 – Cruzeiro x Comercial-MS

Where to watch: SporTV and Paulistão Play