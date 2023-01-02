Find out which are the most anticipated films in 2023

Playback/Internet

The year 2023 promises highly anticipated productions for theaters. Viewers are looking forward to the films to come, because this year there will be many novelties and expected works on display. You streams also promise to bring satisfying content to viewers. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the most anticipated works for you to check out:

The feature still does not have a confirmed premiere date, but the sequel to the story starring Reese Witherspoon is one of the most anticipated releases. After two films with the life changing of the lawyer who teaches about appearance, intelligence and determination.

The feature premieres in theaters on November 17, 2023. The sequence deepens more details of the story of Frank Herbert and after the acclaimed first part, Timothée ChalametZendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Florence Pugh star in resolving many issues in the other feature.

The Hunger Games: The Song of Birds and Serpents

O spin off in Hunger Games Opening in theaters on November 17, 2023, it breaks down the details of President Snow’s story. The plot addresses the origin of his trajectory, he was an important character in the main saga and now he will win his own film, more in-depth.

The film opens in theaters on July 20, 2023. The story addresses details of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of those responsible for creating the atomic bomb. In addition to having the historical factor, the plot features scenes full of special effects, with the duo Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy.

One of the most anticipated films involves the famous Mattel doll and opens in theaters on July 20, 2023. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and approaches the Barbie story in a contemporary way and with many surprises.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The film opens on February 16 in theaters. The third story focused on the protagonist of Paul Ruddwill address yet another adventure with the Vespa and this time they will get to know more details of the Quantum World, including within it they will deal with the great villain Kang, the Conqueror.

One of the most anticipated films of the year opens in theaters on March 23. The fourth story of the professional killer shows once again the role of Keanu Reeves in a constant struggle, especially now that he is hunted by the High Summit.

Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate

The film opens in cinemas on June 30th. The classic adventurer story returns with Harrison Ford the front of the famous role once again. After 15 years, viewers will learn about one more mission from the important Indiana Jones.

Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts

The film opens in theaters on June 8. The seventh feature returns to history with more technology and surprises full of conflicts and action scenes. The cast stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwee and Luna Lauren Vélez.