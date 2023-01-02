find out which are the ONLY IPTVS legalized in Brazil

Nowadays, the way of watching television has changed considerably. But that doesn’t mean that piracy should become a routine in Brazilians’ homes, as in addition to being a criminal practice, it can bring various inconveniences to users. Therefore, we present a list of some IPTVs which are completely legalized in the country. See below!

Illegal IPTV is a reality in Brazil

Undoubtedly, the advance of broadband brought an improvement in internet services, and with it the popularity of IPTVs increased considerably in the country. Only during the last years, the growth was so much that the operators began to see a new market. However, this also leveraged piracy and several devices are sold illegally everywhere.

We still don’t have an idea of ​​how many illegal signs there are, but at first, the National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL) has already warned that it will clear the entire frequency where they operate from the first half of 2023. This is also because the 5G technology is in the country and needs to use precisely these spaces. Despite not having a defined plan, the agency has already signaled that it has effective tools for detecting irregular equipment and blocking it immediately.

In addition, having an unlicensed television signal brings an unnecessary risk for those who use it, as many criminals use these signals to gain access to personal and banking data. Not to mention the fine and risk of imprisonment for users for violating the article 184 of the Brazilian Penal Code.

What are legal IPTVs?

Therefore, anyone interested in having a IPTV legalized, know that there are many good options on the market. Free or charged, some of them have a differential related to content and different channels.

Here are some of the most popular legal options in the country:

PlutoTV: Considered the best free option IPTV is available in apps for Android and iOS, as well as Smart TVs and a web version.

PlexTV: With live broadcast of the channels review and IGN still displays a large number of content on demand, such as movies, series and shows.

Samsung TV Plus: Launched in 2017, the service offers several free channels, without the need to obtain an antenna or receiver directly on the South Korean brand Smart TVs.

LG Channels: Like the service offered above, LG also has its IPTV with access to more than 40 free channels.

SoulTV: With more than 85 channels and interactive social features, it also offers in-app purchases.

Rlaxx TV: More than 25 children's channels and original documentaries and nature.

Finally, in addition to the free options mentioned above, there are other services available on the market for those who want to pay for it. Among the most popular options is the GloboPlayof the mighty Grupo Globowith plans starting at R$14.90 and various types of content.

