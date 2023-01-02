Find out which company should sponsor Bahia and Fonte Nova



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Bahia and Arena Fonte Nova should even have the same sponsor in 2023. Negotiations are underway, through the City Group, with a global company in the sports betting segment.

The initial information about the possibility of Fonte Nova’s naming rights being the same master sponsor of Bahia was published by the Bara Bahêa channel.

This Monday (2nd), the channel brings additional information, also revealing the name of the likely global partner.

It’s about the 8Xbetbookmaker with a strong presence in the Asian market.

Since mid-2022, the company has partnered with Manchester City to produce content pieces focused on the Asian market, in addition to exhibiting at the Etihad Stadium, home of the English club.

According to the Bara Bahêa channel, the current conversations are moving towards a probable agreement with 8Xbet both for the master sponsorship of Bahia, as well as for the Fonte Nova Arena.

The bookmaker is not yet present in Brazil, but, an agreement with Bahia and Fonte Nova, would allow a strong entry into the Brazilian market, which is one of the countries that move the most money with sports betting.

Any agreement with Fonte Nova is only possible in case of approval by the stadium administrator and the Government of Bahia.

However, the current naming rights contract with Itaipava is about to come to an end, in April, which opens up the possibility for a new company to stamp its name on a World Cup stadium.

The negotiation values, however, must be highly significant for all parties involved and that would hardly be found in the national market.

As there is confidentiality in the conversations, Bahia and Arena Fonte Nova, nor Grupo City and 8Xbet itself, will not comment on the matter until there is a signature.

