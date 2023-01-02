Find out which films Globo shows this week at Sesso da Tarde

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, at afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:
Monday
No Reservations
Original Title: No Reservations
Country of Origin: American
Production Year: 2007
Principal: Scott Hicks
Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones
Class: romantic comedy
Kate is the head chef of a sophisticated restaurant. Her perfectionist demeanor is intimidating, but is put to the test when Nick, a lively underboss, is hired.
tuesday
Christopher Robin – An Unforgettable Reunion
Original Title: Christopher Robin
Country of Origin: American
Production Year: 2018
Principal: marc forster
Cast: Jim Cummings, Ewan Mcgregor, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, Mark Gatiss, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael
Class: Fantasy
The dreamy boy Christopher turns into a focused man with no time for his family. His friend Winnie the Pooh reappears asking for help to find Tigro and his gang
Wednesday
The Fries of My Life
Original Title: Last Holiday
Country of Origin: American
Production Year: 2006
Principal: wayne wang
Cast: Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton, Giancarlo Esposito, Alicia Witt, Gerard Depardieu
Class: Comedy
Georgia Byrd is a very shy woman who, after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, decides to radically change her life.
Thursday
Our Union, Very Confusing
Original Title: Our Family Wedding
Country of Origin: American
Production Year: 2010
Principal: Rick Famuyiwa
Cast: America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker, Carlos Mencia, Regina King
Class: comedy, romance
A girl from a Mexican family and a boy from an African-American family decide to get married, but their parents clash in an attempt to preserve their own cultures.
Friday
shrek 2
Original Title: shrek 2
Country of Origin: American
Production Year: 2004
Principal: Andrew Adamson; Conrad Vernon; kelly asbury
Cast: Cameron Diaz; Eddie Murphy; Julie Andrews; Rupert Everett
Class: animation
Fiona’s father discovers that she has not married the prince to whom she was betrothed and that she has become an ogress. Shrek has to fight to prove his worth.
