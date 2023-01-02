Flamengo admits optimism and goes to Argentina next week to close with Rossi; Quintero is on the radar

Flamengo officials are going to Argentina next week to complete the contracting of Agustín Rossi, Boca Juniors goalkeeper

After hit the back of midfielder GersonO Flamengo he must move forward next week in the search for yet another reinforcement for 2023. According to information collected by ESPNthe club must have members of the football department in Buenos Aires to try to move forward in hiring Agustin Rossigoalkeeper of Boca Juniors.

Rossi has a contract with the Argentine club until June 30and can sign a pre-contract with Flamengo at the turn of the year.

Even though the scenario indicates the possibility of arriving in Rio de Janeiro only in the second semester, the ESPN found that one negotiation for the goalkeeper to anticipate his departure from Boca is not ruled out.

Questioned by the report about the chance that the Argentine will be a Red-Black reinforcement in 2023, a source indicated that “from 0 to 10, it is at 9.5”.

Another possible target for Flamengo in the Argentine market, Juan Fernando Quintero should not be on the agenda of the leaders when passing through Buenos Aires. As found out by ESPNthe ‘urgency’ of the Rubro-Negro was to advance in the negotiations for Gerson and Rossi.

After closing the return of the midfielder this Saturday (31), the club wants to advance first in the goalkeeper’s situation and then evaluate in more detail the case of the Colombian point guard.

Quintero was on loan at River Plate until December 31thbut used his social networks to say goodbye to the club. The midfielder’s contract with shenzhenfrom China, is valid until December 31, 2023. The 29-year-old Colombian added 7 goals and 7 assists in 36 games this season.

Flamengo is in a hurry to close the squad that will be available to Vítor Pereira for 2023 as soon as possible.

The Portuguese, who commanded the Corinthians in 2022, he will take over the club next season, when Rubro-Negro will again compete in the FIFA Club World Cupin addition to having six more competitions ahead of them on the calendar.

In addition to the world tournament and the expectation for a possible confrontation against Real MadridFlamengo will have to face Brazilian Super Cup, South American Recopa, Carioca Championship, Brazil’s Cup, Brazilian championship and Conmebol Libertadores.