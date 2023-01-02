Flamengo agrees to buy Gerson; Find out how much Fluminense should receive

Flamengo agreed to buy Gerson from Olympique de Marseille, from France. With that, Fluminense will once again have an amount to be received on account of FIFA’s Solidarity Mechanism as a training club.

inform in your twitter the journalist Venê Casagrande that Flamengo closed the return of the midfielder/midfielder revealed by Tricolor for 15 million euros (R$ 85.5 million at current quotations) in installments. Of this amount, Fluminense is responsible for approximately R$ 2.3 million.

The Solidarity Mechanism rule works as follows. A training club receives a percentage of each sale of a player that it helped to reveal. The calculation depends on the period that the athlete in question spent in each association between 12 and 23 years of age and can vary between 0.25% and 5%.

Gerson stayed at Fluminense from 7 to 18 years old, when he was sold to Roma, from Italy. Therefore, Tricolor will always have 2.7% of each sale referring to the player. For Tricolor, the midfielder played 63 games and scored eight goals between 2015 and 2016, during which time he played for the main team. He was part of the Primeira Liga champions team in 2016.