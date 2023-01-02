Flamengo sends a special message to Dorival Júnior

Flamengo officially manifested itself on the departure of Dorival Junior this Monday (02)

The year 2023 has begun, and Flamengo has already been preparing to go in search of new titles. In the midst of this, there was a change in the team’s technical command: Dorival Júnior left, and Vítor Pereira was hired. This Monday (02), Fla officially published a farewell message and thanks to the now former coach.

“We would like to thank coach Dorival Júnior, commander of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup and Copa do Brasil victories, for his services to Clube de Regatas do Flamengo. We wish you much success in your career. Thank you teacher”, says the post on social media.

In the comments, several fans showed affection and gratitude for Dorival Júnior’s work for Flamengo in 2022. The coach took over the team in a moment of crisis, in the middle of the season, after the resignation of the Portuguese Paulo Sousa. In a short time of work, Dorival managed to ‘fix the house’ and lead the team to one of its most successful seasons in history.

It is worth noting that, despite the displays of affection, Dorival’s departure from Flamengo ended up becoming controversial. That’s because, publicly, both the coach and managers guaranteed the desire to renew the contract, which ended on December 31. However, simultaneously, Fla began to negotiate the hiring of Vítor Pereira, a fact that irritated Dorival and caused an abrupt end to the marriage.

WHEN DID VÍTOR PEREIRA START TRAINING FLAMENGO?

Vítor Pereira’s first contact with the Flamengo squad is precisely this Monday (02). The coach landed in Rio de Janeiro at around 6:30 am (Brasília time) and leads the first training session at Ninho do Urubu in the early afternoon. The red-black squad – with the exception of Pedro, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Varela – has been working at CT since December 26th, aiming for the debut in the Carioca Championship, scheduled for January 12th, against Audax Rio.