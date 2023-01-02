Fluminense reappears this Monday; see cast and schedule

After an unusual period of vacation due to the closure of the Brazilian Championship in November (due to the World Cup), the Fluminense squad will reappear at CT Carlos Castilho this Monday afternoon after 50 days of rest (with physical work also on the part of the players). The cast has some news, important stays and there were also departures.

Important names such as coach Fernando Diniz, goalkeeper Fábio and midfielder Nathan renewed their contracts. The latter was again borrowed by Atlético-MG. Also arriving are goalkeeper Vitor Eudes, defender Vitor Mendes, right-back Guga, left-back Jorge, midfielder Lima and forward Keno. Saying goodbye to the club, goalkeeper Marcos Felipe and defender David Duarte, loaned to Bahia, striker Matheus Martins, sold to Udinese, from Italy, and loaned to Watford, from England) for 6 million euros (R$ 33, 3 million) plus 3 million euros (R$ 16.6 million) of possible bonuses, and left-back Pineida, back to Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador, after loan.

As the players have already carried out exercises and even exams on vacation, the expectation is that work with the ball will start on Tuesday.. Check out the cast and schedule:

GROUP:

GOALKEEPERS: Fábio, Vitor Eudes and Pedro Rangel

RIGHT SIDE: Samuel Xavier, Guga and Calegari

LEFT SIDE: Jorge and Cristiano

DEFENDERS: Nino, Manoel, David Braz, Vitor Mendes and Luan Freitas

WHEELS: André, Martineli, Yago, Felipe Melo and Alexsander

SOCKS: Ganso, Nathan, Jhon Arias, Michel Araújo and Lima

ATTACKERS: Keno, Willian Bigode, Marrony, Caio Paulista, Germán Cano and Alan

SCHEDULE:

Monday – 3:00 pm – Presentation

Tuesday – 09h00 – Training (Full-time)

Wednesday – 09h00 – Training (Full-time)

Thursday – 9:00 am – Training (Full-time)

Friday – 9:00 am – Training (Full-time)

Saturday – 9:00 am – Training (Full-time)

Sunday – 09h00 – Training (Morning)