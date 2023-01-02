Football: Mbappé is the top scorer of the year and the Brazilian surprises

The most famous names in world football did not achieve a specific feat in 2022. Mbappé was the top scorer of the year, with 56 goals throughout the competitions, but besides him, only Lewandowski and Messi occupy the top 10, in much more distant positions.

The Bayern Munich player is in fifth place on the list and scored just 42 goals in 51 games, while the Argentinian from PSG had a “humble” 35 goals in 51 games.

Who stood out in the top three was a little-known Brazilian. Bergson, who plays for Johor, Malaysia, ranked second, scoring 47 goals. Norwegian Haaland, who stood out at Manchester City, hit the ball in the net 46 times.

Brazil’s participation, however, was not limited to the name of Bergson, no. Fluminense made its name on the list of teams. In fourth place, Germán Caso, who played for the Rio tricolor, was in fourth place.

England, Montenegro, Japan, Iran and other countries were represented by their players. Following the industry’s logic, few of them play football for teams in their own countries.

Bergson himself is an uncommon name in the Brazilian media, as he plays football on the other side of the world. It is a scenario that has been repeated in recent years, but it makes the public turn away from great athletes, unfortunately.

SKIN FAREWELL

The sporting world was much sadder in the final stretch of 2022. That’s because Pelé died at age 82, due to complications from colon cancer. Kylian Mbappé, one of the stars of the moment and who, it is worth remembering, plays alongside Neymar and Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, regretted what happened.

In a post on social networks, he recalled a meeting with Pelé and wrote: “The King of Football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, King.”

FORECAST HAS BEEN CONFIRMED

Kylian Mbappe he is only 23 years old, but he was already considered one of the stars of this 2022 World Cup, in Qatar, even before the competition started. The French striker, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, even played an important role in the Russian Cup in 2018, where he was champion for the first time at just 19 years old.

In addition, right in his first World Cup, the striker has already achieved feats that enshrine him as one of the future stars of world football to apply for the next Golden Balls, an award given to the Best Player in the World of the season, something that Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have split in recent years.

In his first World Cup, aged just 19, Mbappé scored twice in a 4-3 victory against Argentina in the round of 16 of the tournament, becoming the third youngest player to score twice in a World Cup, ranking behind Pelé, who was 17 in 1958, and Michael Owen, who was 18 in 1998.

In the same game against Argentina, he became the youngest player to score two goals in a World Cup knockout match, again behind Pelé, who was 17 years and 8 months old in the 1958 World Cup semi-finals, coincidentally. against France.

The goal scored in the final against Croatia, which ended 4-2 for France, Mbappé became the second youngest player to score a goal in a World Cup final, behind Pelé in 1958. his achievements and how much he helped France win the title, he was even named Best Young Player of the World Cup.

