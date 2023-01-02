Foreign journalists talk about the repercussion of Pelé’s death: ‘It was bigger abroad than here in Brazil’ – Sports

One day after Pelé’s death, dozens of journalists competed for space outside the Albert Einstein hospital, in the south zone of São Paulo, where the King of Football died on Thursday (29). Among them was Patricio de la Barra Nazif, a Chilean reporter and correspondent for Radio Cooperativa, in Chile, and other vehicles in Colombia and Argentina.

In an interview with R7the journalist, who said he had the privilege of interviewing the Athlete of the Century on four occasions, stated that he expected a “greater commotion” over Pelé’s death in Brazil and stressed that, abroad, the repercussions were greater.

“I expected a bigger commotion, with thousands of people in the streets, as happened, for example, when Ayrton Senna died. Because of what Pelé meant for Brazilian and international football, mainly, with three World Cups, two World Cups. A person who was spectacular in all aspects, accessible”, revealed.





During his years in the profession, Nazif heard stories, directly from the mouth of the King, about his arrival at Santos, Dona Celeste’s fear with the departure of her son from Bauru, about the 1962 World Cup in Chile, among many others. “Always with a smile, and always attentive. It was a pleasure to hear from you.”

When he learned of Pelé’s death, Nazif, who lives in the Paraíso neighborhood, immediately headed for the door of the Albert Einstein. “It was a very big consternation, they called me from all over the world, asked if there were many people here, how was it at the hospital door. I honestly think that Pelé, for his figure, for everything he did for Brazilian football and for the Brazil, would have a much greater repercussion. Let’s see how it will be at the wake,” he said.

















“The myth of Pelé lives”















Kristian Almblad, South America correspondent for DR News, Denmark’s main communication vehicle, reveals that, in his country, “everything stopped” when the news of Pelé’s death arrived. “It was the main topic in Denmark. The feeling was that Pelé was not just Brazilian, but a citizen of the world,” he said.

Almblad, who also covered the death of Diego Maradona two years ago, is Danish, but lives in Brazil and has two children born in Tupiniquim soil. For him, as a journalist and football lover, the impact of the King’s death was great.

“I felt really sad. I have two sons who love football. Imagine boys aged 8 and 6 who already know who Pelé is. They’ve never seen him, they’ve seen videos on YouTube, the things he’s done, but his myth lives on because I I told them. So it’s something that you don’t need to be Brazilian to be proud of ‘knowing’ Pelé”, said the journalist.

















“Absolute Sadness”











Diego Alberto, a journalist for Caracol radio and Gol Caracol portal, in Colombia, was another one who was on Albert Einstein to cover the death of the King. He reveals that coverage in his country has been daily since November 29, when Pelé was admitted to the hospital.

“Many of us prayed that Pelé would be able to overcome this episode, this illness. In these last days, which were very difficult, we followed minute by minute everything that arrived about the King, about his illness. It was an absolute sadness when I learned of his death “, said.

“Unfortunately, the latest news about him showed an image of an already very weakened Pelé, with a heavy face. And, of course, that affected us as a journalist and especially as a football lover. It is a loss, along with that of Maradona, not to mention who was better or worse, one of the biggest ones I’ve experienced in this profession”, completed Alberto.

The King of Football will be veiled at Vila Belmiro, in Santos, on Monday (2nd), at 10 am. The wake will be open to the public and will continue until Tuesday (3), when a parade will be held through the city on the coast of São Paulo. Pelé’s body will be buried in the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial vertical cemetery.







