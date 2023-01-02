Former player Luizinho, important name in Vila Nova’s four-team, dies

Still mourning the death of João Carneiro, the main manager of Vila Nova, on Friday night (30), the Colorado club mourns the loss of another important name. This time, from former player Luizinho, 66 years old.

Luizinho was a striker, as well as his brother, Zé Henrique, an idol from Vilanovense – both were sons of Cisquinho, a respected name in the great phase of Goiânia during the amateurism of football in Goiás.

Vila Nova published on social networks the death of Luizinho this Sunday afternoon (1st).

Luizinho emerged at the base of Vilanovense in the mid-1970s and was part of the squad that won the State Championship for the fourth time (1977, 78, 79 and 80), in addition to winning the title in 1982.

Luizinho, Zé Henrique, Gabriel, Cândido, Zé Luiz, Miguelzinho and other names were revelations from the base of the club that emerged in the sequence. Luizinho also played for Mixto-MT and Juventude.

In the conquest of the tetra of the State (1980), the top scorer of the club and of the tournament was the brother Zé Henrique (18 goals), but Luizinho was decisive in the final quadrangular, in the return games against Goiás, Atlético-GO and Anápolis .

In very balanced matches, Vila Nova scored five goals in the decisive stretch – three were by Luizinho and two by Roberto Oliveira.