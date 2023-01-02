From King Charles III to Macron and Fernández, see international reactions to Lula’s inauguration – Politics – CartaCapital

International leaders greeted President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Sunday on his inauguration. The PT begins his third term at the Planalto Palace.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron , was one of the first to demonstrate after the PT took office. “Order and Progress: Brazil honors its motto. Congratulations, dear President, dear friend Lula, on your inauguration. We are together!”, he wrote on social media.

The UK ambassador to Brazil, Stephanie Al-Qaq, handed Lula a letter from King Charles III . In the document, the monarch offers “affectionate congratulations” to the president and states that he wishes to deepen “the warm friendship and strong partnership between Brazil and the United Kingdom”.

“There is much our countries can do to support the most vulnerable. Through the mobilization of investments, science and technology, we can collaborate to stimulate sustainable development and face the great challenges of our climate, nature and in relation to food security”, says the letter.

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak classified Lula’s third term as “historic”. “On behalf of the UK, I wish Brazil much success in leading Brazil and look forward to strengthening our economic, cultural and environmental ties,” he said.

The King of Spain, Philip VI , accompanied Lula’s inauguration ceremony in the National Congress. When publishing photos of the meeting, the profile of the Spanish monarchy on Twitter wrote: “The King, with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, at the Planalto Palace, after attending the ceremony of handing over the presidential mandate to the elected president of the Federative Republic of Brazil”.

In Latin America, one of the heads of state to speak was the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric . “Hope, democracy, justice and dignity for our peoples. With Lula, we go together”, he declared.

The Argentine President, Alberto Fernandez said that “Latin America united and fought” and that “the dream came true”.

“I wish the best for this administration. The future will be one of profound fraternity. With a fairer, freer and more equal look, we will achieve the true development of our peoples”, he amended.