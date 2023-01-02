From Miss Universe contestant to Wonder Woman | Get to know the story of actress Gal Gadot…

Married for 14 years to a Dutch businessman, mother of three daughters, nominated for more than 25 awards throughout her career, the charismatic actress Gal Gadot (who is soon to play the Evil Queen in the project Snow White and the Seven Dwarfswith a script signed by Greta Gerwig), was born in Petah Tikva, Israel, but raised until her teens in a town of just 38,000 called Rosh HaAyin.

Daughter of a physical education teacher and an engineer, before becoming famous, one of her first jobs was at a Burger King branch in the city where she lived. Graduated in Biology (she later studied Law at the private college IDC Herzliya), at 18 she won Miss Israel and later participated in Miss Universe.

At the age of 20, she enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces (which in Israel is mandatory for both men and women) and there she worked as a combat physical conditioning instructor. After military service, she continued with her international modeling career, including being one of the faces of a famous Gucci perfume brand and also an ambassador for Revlon and Reebok brands.

During this period, she entered college and right at the conclusion of the first year, she was invited to audition to be the bond girl Camille Montes in the 22nd film of the James Bond film franchise, 007 – Quantum of Solacesecond feature film starring Daniel Craig as the famous spy, but the role ended up going to the Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko. Thus, his debut in the audiovisual universe was in an Israeli series called bubot.

In 2009, came her big break in Hollywood, and soon in her first feature film she played the character Gisele in the blockbuster Fast and Furious 4 (a role he would reprise years later in the next three installments of the franchise). After participating in what is one of the most successful franchises when we think of action movies, Gal participated in an episode of the excellent series Entouragealso in the film starring Steve Carrell and Tina Fey, One Night Out of Series, and in the feature film Explosive encounter beside tom cruise and Cameron Diaz.

Among other jobs in Hollywood that came after, she returned to Israel and participated in two series there. Asfur and kathmandu. The first tells the story of some young men who live on a farm in the center of Jerusalem, and in a month they need to pay off a debt to the city hall. In the other work, the story revolves around a young ultra-Orthodox couple who offer to establish a “Chabad House” in Kathmandu for backpackers.

Gal also participated in the comedy feature film Kicking Out Shoshana.

In 2016, he landed a role in the action movie triple 9 where he worked alongside names such as: Woody Harrelson, Kate Winslet, Anthony Mackie, Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Aaron Paul and Norman Reedus.

After that job, he landed a disputed role that would forever change his career in the feature film. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice where she played Wonder Woman, a role she reprized in the heroine’s solo film in 2017 (Wonder Woman), in Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984.

Recently, in 2021, he starred in the feature film Red alert from Netflix, alongside Ryan Reynolds and The Rock and played a character in the project based on the homonymous work by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile.

Over the next few years we’re going to see a lot of Gal on the big screen. In 2023, it should hit theaters, with the new project of Tom Hooperthe spy thriller heart of stone.

It is also speculated that Gal will return as Gisele in the tenth film of the franchise ‘Fast and furious‘, which featured a campaign by the CinePOP.

As early as 2024, we’ll see Gal as the Evil Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfsdirected by marc webb and with a script signed by the duo Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Still without a certain date, Gal will interpret cleopatra in the eponymous film directed by Canadian filmmaker kari skogland.

