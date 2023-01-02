Funeral for Benedict XVI begins at the Vatican

Thousands of people went to the Vatican today on the first day of the funeral of pope emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday (31), aged 95.

The body of the priest will be exposed in St. Peter’s Basilica until Thursday (5), when the funeral will take place. The ceremony will be hosted by Pope Francis.

It will be the first time in the history of the Catholic Church that an incumbent pope will bury another pope.

Tens of thousands of people, including heads of state and leaders of other faiths, are expected to attend the funeral of the 265th pope in history.

The ceremony will begin at 5:30 am (Brasília time) and will be simple, as requested by Benedict XVI. He will be buried in the Vatican grottoes, where the tombs of popes are located, the Vatican said in a statement.

Queue of people for the funeral of pope emeritus Benedict XVI, who died at the age of 95 on December 31; the ceremony takes place in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican Image: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP

The body of the pope emeritus was transferred this Monday morning to St. Peter’s Basilica and will be on display to the public between 9 am and 7 pm local time. On Tuesday, the public will be able to pay their respects between 6am and 6pm. Admission is free and you don’t need to book an appointment.

Faithful and Italian prime minister pay tribute

One of the first visitors was the Italian Prime Minister, Georgia meloniwho arrived at the scene early.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attends the wake of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican Image: Vatican via AFP

The line of faithful in St. Peter’s Square began to form at dawn.

“I arrived at 6 am. For me, it seems normal to honor him after all he has done for the church,” said Anna-Maria, an Italian nun.

The Vatican on Sunday released the first photos of the body of the pope emeritus, the first to resign in more than 600 years.

New stage: Can Francis resign?

The death of Benedict XVI also opens a new stage for the pontificate of Francis, 86 years old, who confessed, on several occasions, that he did not rule out resignation, in case of physical incapacity – an impossible option with two popes in the Vatican, an emeritus and another reigning. Three pontiffs would be unthinkable even for the most anti-clerical.

For many Vatican observers and supporters, Francis is committed to a series of internal reforms and is not thinking, for now, of abdication.

He could even establish norms for emeritus popes, following the precedent set by Benedict XVI, the first to resign in six centuries of history.

*With information from Reuters and AFP