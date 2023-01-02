Funeral of Benedict XVI: Body of pope emeritus is laid to rest in St Peter’s Basilica

the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died last Saturday (31), is being veiled in St. Peter’s Basilica. This Monday (2), thousands of people lined up to pay their respects. Until Wednesday (4), the faithful will be able to say goodbye to Joseph Ratzinger in the funeral chapel.

The funeral of the former pontiff will take place on Thursday (5). It will be the first time in the millennial history of the Catholic Church that an incumbent pope will bury another pope. Dozens of heads of state and leaders of other religions are expected to attend the funeral of the 265th pope in history.

The ceremony will begin at 5:30 am (Brasília time) and will be sober, as Benedict XVI wished. At the end of the funeral, the coffin of the emeritus pontiff will be buried in the Vatican grottoes, where the tombs of popes are located, the Vatican said in a statement.

It will be “a simple ceremony”, said the director of the press office of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni. With this act, the saga of the “two popes”, who lived together for almost a decade in the smallest state in the world, will also come to an end.

Yesterday, many Catholics present at the Vatican expressed their sadness at the death of the German pontiff, who represented a conservative view of the Church, less sensitive to the conflicts and problems of the world’s poorest.

“It’s a very big pain. He was a very private person, but we realized his depth, and he did a lot for the Church,” said Milo Cecchetto, a Roman present in the square.

In his spiritual testament, written in 2006 and released on Saturday, Benedict XVI asked “forgiveness from the heart” of all those he may have offended in his life. He also thanked his parents for giving him life “in a difficult time”, in Germany in 1927, which was moving towards Nazism. (AFP)