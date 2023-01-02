Fungus proliferation causes 930 passengers to be stranded on a cruise







Ship is stuck more than 20 km from the Australian coast Photo: Unsplash

One ship cruise has passengers stranded since the 26th of December thanks to the proliferation of a fungus in the hull. According to CNN, the Viking Orion vessel, which carries 930 people, was prevented from docking in Adeleine, Australia, and is anchored 27 kilometers off the coast.

The phenomenon, called “biofouling”, is nothing more than a common accumulation of microorganisms, plants, seaweed and small animals on the outside of the ship.

Although routine, the problem prevents safe docking and should be resolved with cleaning by professional divers. This is because the contact of organisms brought by the ship’s hull with new habitats can promote the proliferation of invasive species.

The setback caused the cruise to miss several destinations on its itinerary, but the expectation is that the cleaning will be completed today and the ship will be able to dock in Melbourne, Australia. The company responsible for the program said it is already working directly with passengers for a compensation agreement for the missed trip.

Before the Viking Orion, another ship traveling through New Zealand experienced a similar problem, when an infestation of snails in the embarrassment. Princes Cruises’ Coral Princess underwent a cleanup on December 23, missing part of her itinerary, but docked in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Christmas Day as planned.

