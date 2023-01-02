Gabigol’s ex-girlfriend and Neymar’s sister has been irritating the Brazilian national team star

Gabigol and Neymar

January 1, 2023 · 7:00 am

It’s New Year’s Eve and the emotions of Brazilian football are running high with the latest events. In less than a month, Brazilian fans had to say goodbye to the dream of sixth World Cup in Qatar but also of Skinthe greatest player of all time, who passed away last Thursday at 82 years. Neymar and other icons joined in honoring the King.

The Queen of the Sambadrome! Rafaella Santos, model, digital influencer and sister of Neymar, shared a photo on her Instagram last Thursday night (30), in which she puts her body to play. In the caption of the publication, the celebrity just put an emoji giving a wink. Already in the photos, Rafaella Santos bets on a bikini that is closer to the body, while putting all her good shape to play. Currently, the celebrity already has nothing more, nothing less than 5.9 million followers on Instagram.

More World Cup news

The journalist who cried copiously and refused to accept Pelé’s death and resonates in the world

Nobody believes the unprecedented explanation that Cristiano gave about his trip to Arabia

The life of Rafaella has not been easy in recent months, in addition to being pointed out as the main reason for not calling Gabigol to the Qatar World Cup, she tries at all costs to keep herself in the media with ‘good’ news, but she’s only been collecting fame with wrong stories. In her last, Rafaella gave up his mansion so that his brother could throw a huge ‘secret’ party two days after the Brazilian elimination in the world.

Rafaella tried to support Neymar after elimination

After the defeat of the Brazilian team in the 2022 World Cup, Rafaella Santos used his Instagram to publish an open letter to his brother, the attacker Neymar. “I wish I could take all the obstacles out of your way, but I know that then it wouldn’t be any fun and you wouldn’t be able to become who you need to be. I wish I could say every morning that I love you endlessly, but my rough and sloppy ways won’t let me, but know that there hasn’t been a day since we met, since the day I became your sister, that I haven’t thought in you,” he wrote.