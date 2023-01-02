Galo rejects absurd proposal and takes case to court

Rooster and Fred have a very troubled history. The former alvinegro owes Atlético a millionaire amount due to the player leaving for Cruzeiro without paying the fine stipulated in the contract. The former vice-president of Galo, Lázaro Cândido, revealed a proposal made by the player’s lawyer at the end of November at the agreement hearing held between the parties.

“I sat there, and Fred’s lawyer arrives and proposes a deal: transfer the credit that Fred has with Cruzeiro to Atlético. I said: “That is a rotten title you are offering”. Anyway, the judge decided to postpone it because it was the end of the year”, said Lásaro, in an interview.

There is a conflict of information between the parties. Recently, businessman Francis Melo, who was with the player throughout his career, spoke about the case and said that Galo himself refused an agreement at the time of paying the debt, which generated an imbroglio that extends to this day.

“Atlético had a debt with the WRV staff. A debt of R$ 60 and so many millions. And Cruzeiro had to pay those R$ 10 million. […] Cruzeiro made contact with WRV and said: ‘I’m going to pay Atlético, negotiate with me here, I’ll pay you in X times and the matter died’”, reported the businessman, who continued recalling the story of the beginning of 2018.”

“Atletico asked to suspend this payment. So we said, ‘Are you trying to put Fred in the middle of a cheerleading fight? Man, receive, pay what you owe and say that Cruzeiro paid the debt’. The subject died. One [time] took the player, the other [time] received by the player and we are at peace. But not. Atlético asked not to receive the debt”, said the striker’s agent.

The case is in the final stretch of being resolved and Galo expects to receive around 40 million reais due to the monetary correction of the debt, which was initially four times smaller, being 10 million reais.