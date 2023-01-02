‘Glass Onion’ exceeds 82 million hours watched on Netflix

With 82 million hours watched, ‘Glass Onion’ is close to the list of the 10 most popular films in the history of the platform – Photo: Disclosure

The premiere of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ topped the list of most watched films on Netflix this weekend. The sequel to director Rian Johnson’s 2019 film, ‘Knives Out’, ‘Glass Onion’ racked up 82 million hours watched between its opening on the 23rd and Christmas Sunday (25th). According to the platform’s estimate, dividing the total hours watched by the duration of 2h30min of the film, means that about 35 million accounts watched the film.

The film hit streaming after a limited release in US theaters on November 23. After the success of ‘Between Knives and Secrets’, the ‘Knives Out’ franchise received a large investment from Netflix, which in 2021 paid US$ 450 million for the rights to the sequels, and another US$ 40 million in the production of ‘Glass Onion’ .

TOP 10

With 82 million hours watched, ‘Glass Onion’ is close to the list of the top 10 most popular films in the history of the platform, the lowest number on the list is the drama starring Sandra Bullock ‘Unforgivable’, with 85.9 million hours, eighth on the list. It is worth mentioning that the ninth and tenth positions on the list did not have their accumulated hours disclosed by the platform.

That is, if ‘Glass Onion’ maintains the viewing figures, the feature has a great chance of joining the Netflix hit list. While Netflix declined to disclose the film’s box office earnings during its US theatrical run, Variety reports that the film grossed around $15 million in its opening weekend.