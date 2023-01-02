Globo cuts Beltrão and enters with Plantão in a hurry

Maria Beltrão was rushed off the air with the terrifying music of Plantão da Globo

This Saturday (31) of December, the last day of 2022 and consequently, the last edition of É de casa of the year, the presenter Maria Beltrão was cut by Globo with a hasty news. Surprisingly, while commanding the morning attraction, the station in Rio entered with a Plantão.

Plantão’s music, which has already become the terror of millions of viewers, came with heartbreaking news that made the world cry. The hurried interruption was to announce the death of Benedict XVI.

Frightened by the entry, Maria Beltrão appeared distressed as soon as É de Casa returned to the air. “Guys, another sad news that reaches us. After Pelé’s death, now comes the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, aged 95. This extraordinary news saddens us a lot”, lamented the Globo contractor.

On the occasion, the presenter and Thiago Oliveira, did not fail to emphasize that the Plantão entered while they were talking about another death that occurred this week, that of the former player Pelé.

A few days ago, Pope Francis had already made a statement asking Benedict XVI for prayers and reporting that he was very ill. As of press time, the cause of death has not been revealed.

On social networks, the public showed their unhappiness with a year that ended tragically. “Two deaths so close”, “May God receive him”, “I got scared”, “2022 was a difficult year”, said some netizens.