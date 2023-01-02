Godzilla vs Kong | Sequel synopsis appears on Australian website

A synopsis for the new sequel to the giant monster movie, Godzilla vs Kong has been revealed in an unusual way. The synopsis appeared on the official Australian government website.

King Kong must assume a defensive role protecting his home from others. Kaiju in the wake of godzilla vs kongaccording to the Australian government.

Check out the official statement from the Australian government regarding the sequence of godzilla vs kong below:

“The long-awaited sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is the latest international blockbuster to be filmed in Australia, with the production set to receive $16 million in funding under the Australian government’s successful $540 million Location Incentive,” reads the statement, which was originally posted on the Australian government website in March, and recently rediscovered on social media. “The fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise will see Kong defend Earth from the unusual and dangerous creatures that threaten his new home.”

The film is expected to employ over 500 locals in its cast and crew, as well as over 700 Australian extras, pumping over $119 million into the country’s economy. godzilla vs kongreleased in 2021, was also filmed in Australia, in south east Queensland.

SEE MORE

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity fights for its survival when Godzilla and Kong are on a collision course. The two greatest forces of nature will fight a spectacular battle that will decide the future of the planet. And when Monarch embarks on a secret mission to discover the origins of these two titans, a conspiracy begins to exterminate them, and this time, for good.

The main cast brought Alexander Skarsgard (The Legend of Tarzan), rebecca hall (Dangerous attraction), Eiza Gonzalez (In Tempo de Fuga), Jessica Henwick (Iron fist), Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla II), Kyle Chandler (Godzilla II), and Demián Bichir (The Nun).