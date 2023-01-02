Golden Globes 2023: Artists return to the ceremony in force – 01/02/2023 – Ilustrada

The Golden Globes, which take place on January 10, will continue to seek redemption after experiencing boycotts for the past two years. The ceremony, which will once again be televised by the American broadcaster NBC, will be attended by movie stars who stood out in the last year and will kick off the “cancellation” of the award.

Among the confirmed artists, according to Variety magazine, are Austin Butler, who embodied the king of rock in “Elvis”, Ana de Armas, interpreter of Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde” and Jamie Lee Curtis. Michelle Williams and Tony Kushner, stars of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans”.

It is not known, however, if other big names, such as Julia Roberts and “Babylon” stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, will attend. Tom Cruise, who rose to prominence this year with “Top Gun: Maverick,” is unlikely to attend as the actor has returned all three of his already won Golden Globes.

The presence of Brendan Gleeson, from the film “The Banshees of Inisherin”, which received eight mentions, is also uncertain, but, according to the magazine, because of the recordings of the continuation of “Joker”.

In the lead of directors, Park Chan-wook, of “Decided to Go”, James Cameron, who made “Avatar” return to the cinema screens with its sequence in the seas, and Guillermo del Toro, who brought the dark side of the fairy tale in “Pinocchio”, will be at the ceremony.

Other actors such as Kevin Costner, from “Yellowstone”, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Julia Garner –who won two nominations for “Ozark” and “Inventing Anna”–, Jenna Ortega, from “Wandinha”, Kaley Cuoco from “The Flight Attendant”, Niecy Nash of “Dahmer: An American Cannibal”, will also be present.

There are still those who have already ruled out their presence at the awards. This is the case of Brendan Fraser, who publicly said he would not attend because of past disagreements with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The Golden Globes scandal rocked the film industry and involved accusations of corruption, clubbing and lack of representation. After the criticism and wave of cancellations, the association increased the number of blacks and will have this year’s ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael.