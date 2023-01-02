Good credentials! Meet Pumita Rodriguez, Vasco’s new signing

Vasco is close to signing yet another reinforcement for the 2023 season, Uruguayan right-back José Luis “Pumita” Rodriguez, from Nacional-URU, who is expected to undergo tests in Rio de Janeiro next Monday, the January 2nd.

At the age of 25, the full-back arrives with the credentials of having been called up by Uruguay for the World Cup in Qatar. Pumita was revealed by Danubio-URU, where he turned professional and played for six seasons, making 95 appearances and scoring six goals. He had a brief spell at Racing-ARG in 2020, where he made just one appearance before returning to his parent club.

In 2021, he transferred to Fénix-URU and for the club attracted the attention of the giant Nacional, a team that he defended only in 2022. Last season, there were 44 games and three goals scored. Rodriguez is a full-back with an offensive characteristic, good crossing and good participation in the aerial ball, with 1.86m.

nickname origin

The name “Pumita”, a reference to the feline puma, seems to be, but is not, a mention of the lateral’s speed. The nickname came about because José Luis Rodriguez is also the name of a famous Venezuelan singer on the continent, known as “El Puma”.

Being the singer’s namesake, the player ended up also inheriting the nickname. Pumita should be Vasco’s fifth signing for the 2023 season. The club has already signed defender Léo, left-back Lucas Piton, defensive midfielder De Lucca and striker Pedro Raul. There are also agreements with defender Robson Bambu and midfielder Luca Orellano.

Source: Globo Esporte