Google shows signs of great advances in the Fuchsia system for 2023 – Tecnoblog

Google has given new signs that the development work of the fuchsia they don’t stop. The company continues its search for professionals who are interested in creating applications and products for the operating system. The project’s developer team hosted an SDK Bootcamp (a type of online training camp) in late 2022 to reinforce knowledge of how to use and develop for the OS.

Fuchsia (Image: Ron Amadeo/Ars Technica)

The discovery was made by 9toGoogle. Apparently, Bootcamp started its preparations by offering a Fuchsia extension for Visual Studio Code since December 29, 2022. As the plugin has been downloaded about 500 times, it is possible to deduce the number of developers working on the project currently.

Of course, this information does not allow us to know exactly who is on top of operating system training. For example, we don’t know if there are only Google employees who need to familiarize themselves with the product or if the company’s partners have also taken up the challenge.

It is worth remembering that the search giant has been working on Fuchsia since mid-2016. Unlike Android and Chrome OS, it is not based on Linux, but on Zircon, a microkernel derived from Little Kernel.

One of its main uses is as the foundation of the Nest Hub’s display software. But the company wants to increase the possibilities in the near future. One of the goals would be to fully command the brand’s smart speakers.

Google Nest Audio (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Google does not plan to replace Chrome OS or Android with Fuchsia

For those who are worried or excited about the possibility of the new operating system becoming standard in Google products, you can take the horse out of the rain.

Many of the people who are working on or have been through the project see it quite differently. Hiroshi Lockheimer, senior vice president of Android, Chrome OS and Google Play, stated in 2019:

So naturally, a lot of people assume, ‘It’s a new Google OS, so it must be the future. Google’s only operating system, you know. This is not how we see the project. We look at it as a kind of place where we can experiment with new ideas.

Also, in a chat on hacker newsa member of the development team noted:

Fuchsia is not necessarily aimed at end users or application developers. It exists to make building and maintaining products easier. That is, it is a platform on which products like Android and the Nest Hub can be developed.

Even with 2023 starting with news about the OS, it should still take a long time for us to have a clearer reveal of what it really is. It may be that nothing replaces Android or Chrome OS anytime soon, but we’ll have to wait for more news to be sure.