Grêmio hits the hammer after hearing Santos Laguna’s proposal for Campaz

Grêmio’s board moves behind the scenes of the ball market to seek reinforcements and has already announced eight signings for coach Renato Portaluppi’s squad. However, the arrivals of athletes are not the only issues on the agenda at Tricolor at the beginning of 2023. The club from Rio Grande do Sul also seeks to arrange the destinations of players who are not part of the planning.

trending Grêmio informs two necessary conditions to close with Douglas Costa for 2023

One of the names that should say goodbye to the Arena soon is Jaminton Campaz. The Colombian attacking midfielder, who, in August 2021, cost 4 million euros (about R$ 21 million, at the time), with Tolima, disappointed in Imortal and will no longer be used by the coach.

Grêmio responds to offer for Campaz

Out of Renato’s plans, the Colombian was the target of a proposal from Santos Laguna, from Mexico. However, the board chose to refuse the offer, according to journalist Lucas Garske, from Rádio GreNal. The board understood that the values ​​were far below the market value of Campaz. Although the Colombian has no chance of being used this year, Tricolor wants financial compensation for the loan.

trending How to watch LIVE Grêmio vs Cruzeiro Arapiraca for Copinha 2023

In addition to Santos Laguna, Colo Colo, from Chile, has also shown interest in the Colombian. According to the Globo Esporte website, Imortal wants to receive US$400,000 (about R$2.14 million) for the loan with a purchase option.