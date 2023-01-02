Haddad says Lula has ‘obsession’ with Mercosur

BRASÍLIA – In the first speech after taking office, the Minister of Economy, Fernando Haddad, signaled a strong resumption of the integration process of Mercosur and other countries in South America. Haddad said that it is a “relief” for the region to know that the countries will now be more united in the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to the minister, Lula is “obsessed” with Mercosur. “The president has already done a lot for Mercosur and will do it again”. He criticized the performance of the National Development and Social Bank (BNDES) in financing exports to the bloc. According to him, the BNDES, the Brazilian Eximbank, watched the drop in sales of manufactured products without doing anything.

Greater integration of countries in the region is one of the topics of interest to the new minister. Together with the new executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo, Haddad wrote an article defending the creation of a single currency for the countries of South America. Initiative to accelerate regional integration strengthen the monetary sovereignty of the continent’s countries.

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, participated in Lula’s inauguration and should have a meeting tomorrow with Lula with Haddad present. The minister confirmed that he will accompany Lula on the trip to Argentina scheduled for January.

At the inauguration ceremony, Haddad was one of the new ministers most greeted by the guests, but he avoided making statements to the Brazilian press. The excuse given by him was not to “take the shine off” of Lula’s inauguration.

Haddad only spoke about Mercosur at the request of an Argentine reporter who interrupted a photo session that the minister was doing on the Palace ramp after the ceremony with family and friends, including lawyer Marco Aurélio Carvalho, coordinator of the Prerogativas Group, created by he and friends in 2014 to discuss the progress of Operation Lava Jato, which had Lula as one of its main targets.