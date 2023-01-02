Happy for the reinforcements? Renato’s New Year’s Eve has Grêmio anthem, cigar and even dancing

With eight official reinforcements received at Grêmio, one of them being Luis Suárez, coach Renato Portaluppi has reason to be happy and motivated with the new season. Maybe that’s why he experienced a “one of those” New Year’s Eve parties with a lot of excitement alongside family and friends. Videos that circulate on the networks even show a DJ at the coach’s house in Rio de Janeiro.

As it has also happened in others, almost a routine of the Portaluppi family, the Grêmio anthem was played at a certain moment of the party. The “event” even had the technician dancing with his wife and even smoking a cigar:

Renato smoking a cigar to the sound of Pedro Sampaio is now on your timeline pic.twitter.com/urqVKV5frn — Soccer News Gremio (@SoccerGremio) January 1, 2023

And it follows tradition: at Renato’s house, at the turn of the year, there is always the Grêmio anthem: pic.twitter.com/hEEoLgipRf — Soccer News Gremio (@SoccerGremio) January 1, 2023

And thou? Also started 2023 LOVING? Renato yes! pic.twitter.com/jEE6pzkDQD — Soccer News Gremio (@SoccerGremio) January 1, 2023

Renato happy with the new direction of Grêmio

One of the conditions that Renato placed to stay at Grêmio in 2023 was the arrival of reinforcements. And he was gradually assisted during November and December. Satisfied, he praised the new directors in the re-introduction of the cast at the beginning of the last month of 2022:

“I welcome and welcome back the players. We will have a lot of work this year. I already told you that our fans suffered a lot. He arrives. Let’s go back to the good times. Huh, Geromel? Titles, day-to-day delivery. So that we can perform on the pitch and the fans can go home proud. I was on vacation, in quotes, because every day was three or four hours on the phone with them. Who knows, maybe I’ll go on vacation now (laughs). I was very happy with Guerra’s victory as president. He chose his deputies and directors well. They are honest, hardworking and you will get to know them on a daily basis”, commented the coach, at the time.

So far, Renato has won Pepê, Bruno Uvini, Reinaldo, Everton Galdino, Gustavinho, Cristaldo, Carballo and Suárez. Full-backs Fábio and João Pedro and forwards Douglas Costa and Michael could be next.

SEE MORE NEWS: