‘Harry & Meghan’: 2nd part of the documentary DISAPPOINTS with only 38% approval

The 2nd part of the documentary ‘Harry & Meghan‘ arrives at the catalog of Netflix this year and critics have already had access to the new episodes of the attraction that revolve around the life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Unfortunately, the production received only 38% approval at the Rotten Tomatoes.

Of the 24 reviews published so far, 15 are negative and only nine are positive.

Check the reviews:

Take the time to watch:

“This is the Sussex side of the story – the truth from their point of view – and it seems inconsistent with journalistic facts.” – Financial Times.

“’Harry & Meghan‘ is just a long, redundant recap of two very public lives. And without any challenging questions from outside the couple’s little bubble of love. It’s very boring.” – IndieWire.

“’Harry & Meghan’ is a grueling endurance test, six hours of your life you won’t get back.” – New Statesman.

“’Harry & Meghan’ does so little to explore what we already know that it feels more like a summary than a true documentary.” – Vox.

“There is an air of duty to the whole enterprise of ‘Harry & Meghan’ as if they were honored to keep reciting their personal story until we finally lost interest.” – Variety.

Be sure to watch: