Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Ending Explained » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

the end of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone it has far more significance to the rest of the series than audiences might assume. As the first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has the benefit of knowing the script for the series, as JK Rowling had already published the fourth book, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, at the time it was released. The first film can also be considered a standalone work. Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe, and his friends enter the vast world of witchcraft and wizardry, he discovers what happened to his parents, confronts and seemingly defeats Voldemort for good.

There is no mention of Death Eaters, Deathly Hallows or Horcruxes in Harry Potterfirst film, and yet the foundation for the series is laid in just two and a half hours. Many of the characters’ motivations are shown in the first Harry Potter adaptation, and the plot advance begins in the film, with the beginning of eight story installments full of magic and adventure. While the details of the franchise aren’t fully revealed here, the core plot can be seen in a deeper look at the end of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone like Dumbledore (Richard Harris), Harry, Voldemort and their bonded relationship are all present on screen.

The Cloak of Invisibility and the Mirror of Erised

The midpoint of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone it is also the midpoint of the academic year at Hogwarts. At Christmastime, Harry Potter is given an invisibility cloak which he uses to travel to the chambers containing the Philosopher’s Stone. This ability to protect Harry from adults and other superiority figures is a frequent theme in the films, and it’s not until Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows which is revealed that the cape is one of the original Deathly Hallows. Harry Potter uses the Invisibility Cloak to bring the story of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for the final scene before the third act begins.

Harry sneaks through Hogwarts to find the Mirror of Erised. What he and Dumbledore see in the mirror aren’t just moments for character development, they foreshadow the events that follow. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Dumbledore claims to see himself holding a pair of socks, but the audience later discovers that Dumbledore may be looking at his family tree. Harry sees his parents, in a situation as real as he can remember until a moment when Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows where he sees an apparition of his parents, again while hiding under the invisibility cloak, on his way to face Voldemort in the forest.

Support from Ron and Hermione

Harry Potter would not be the same character without the support and love of his two best friends, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson). Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone presents these two characters early on as precocious, argumentative, but ultimately loyal and brave children. The strength of the union of the trio that forms the basis of the series begins to be worth it in this first film. Hermione and Ron’s support and courage means that Harry Potter doesn’t have to cast a spell on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Their friendship that grows throughout the series starts here, particularly during the trials before Harry Potter confronts Voldemort.

Harry Potter Heroism

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone gives viewers their first glimpse of powerful magical lore that isn’t concretely explained until the end of the series. When Professor Quirrell (Ian Hart), possessed and aiding an incorporeal Voldemort, goes to attack Harry, the boy’s simple touch incinerates the evil wizard. Harry grabs Quirrell’s face and turns him and Voldemort to ash. At age 11, with the monstrous figure of a two-headed black sorcerer looming over him, Harry quickly deduces how to defeat his enemy and has the courage and confidence to use his knowledge.

Dumbledore’s Secret Knowledge

Albus Dumbledore seems to be a much less judgmental character in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone compared to how he is characterized in future films (particularly when Dumbledore was recast with Michael Gambon). The end of the film shows Harry Potter and Dumbledore talking in a way that would become a standard for the series. Harry questions the events of the film, and Dumbledore offers enough answers to help him understand and protect him.

Dumbledore explains to Harry what happened to the Philosopher’s Stone. He says the stone only appears to those who want it but don’t use it, giving a little insight into the incredible magical powers Dumbledore possesses. Dumbledore’s explanation to Harry as to why Voldemort could not touch him is far more important than it might seem in the first watch of the Harry Potter films. Dumbledore says that Harry’s mother’s love stopped Voldemort. This creates a protective spell that saves Harry many times throughout the series and is one of the reasons why he defeats Voldemort at the end of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The True Meaning of the Ending of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Every year at Hogwarts, for Harry Potter and his friends, involves some kind of danger and adventure that young wizards are drawn into as Voldemort grows in power. No matter how the year unfolds, it always ends the same way: the students of Hogwarts have grown up, evil has been defeated, for now, and it’s time to board the Hogwarts Express and head home. At the end of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Harry boards the train, but admits that he is not going home because Hogwarts is where he belongs. The castle is as much a character as anyone in the series.

Harry’s attachment creates fear in the next film. At the Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Hogwarts itself becomes a dangerous place for students with the Basilisk patrolling the corridors. The way in which the security of Harry’s real home is reversed is established by his desire to stay at the end of Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone. Hogwarts is a fixture of every movie in the series, and nearly every major event in the franchise, including the series building up to the deadly Battle of Hogwarts, takes place somewhere in its halls. It is an important setup that Harry immediately finds his first house at Hogwarts.