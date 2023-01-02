Harry Styles tries to disconnect from fame with family

There’s nothing like spending quality time with the family to disconnect from the world and problems and recharge energy, and that’s exactly what the former One Direction member Harry Styles did at the end of the year. The singer spent Christmas with family in England and his mother Anne Twist made a point of showing this moment on her Instagram on Wednesday (December 28) to her more than 2 million followers.

“Christmas 2022”, wrote Anne, also showing the table full of supper and its beautiful decorated tree.

In the image, in addition to his mother, Styles appears with his sister Gemma and her boyfriend Michal.

Harry’s fans thanked the woman for embracing the singer amid his split from Olivia Wilde and a grueling schedule filled with concerts, festivals, movie releases and an album debut.

“Thanks Anne for giving us an update on Harry,” said one fan.

“Thank you Anne for taking such good care of our Harry,” commented one follower.

“Thank you queen for your service,” said another.

LOVE OR FRIENDSHIP?

In recent days, there have been many rumors about Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner. After the singer ended his relationship of almost two years with actress and director Olivia Wilde, fans began to speculate that the former One Direction may have returned with an ex from the past, in this case, Kendall, with whom he has dated.

Kylie Jenner’s sister is also single after breaking up with NBA player Devin Booker again.

Harry Styles and Kendall had an intermittent relationship between 2013 and 2015, and now, according to the newspaper “The Sun”, the singer is again in contact with the model, to whom he ‘opened his heart’ after his difficult separation from Wilde.

While the English press ensures that the two can rekindle the flame of romance between them, a source from the E!News program confirmed that the two were seen together, but ensures that they are just friends.

Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles

“She and Harry are just good friends. They remained friends over the years and kept in touch. There’s nothing romantic going on, but they catch up every now and then and hang out in social settings together (…) they’re not rekindling anything at this point.”

The international press confirmed that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles ended their relationship after almost two years together, and now a source close to the former couple assures that the decision to separate was both of them, since they are living different moments in their lives.

