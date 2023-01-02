He humiliated Mbappé in the World Cup final, and now he wants to retire Manuel Neuer

Mbappe

THE Qatar World Cup brought together several incredible stars and history for the world of football. After the victory of Argentina regarding the Franceat the end of worldsome names of players who stood out during the campaign were being popped up in the main clubs in Europe and also as important reinforcements in the European leagues.

O aston villa may suffer from changes in the protection of its goal. This is because there is a great possibility that the Argentine goalkeeper will leave Emiliano Martinez, who was world champion for the Alviceleste team last December. Dibu Martinez has aroused the interest of European giants, the main one being the Bayern Munchen.

The Argentine is in aston villa since 2020when he left Arsenal and drew the world’s attention to Cup, when he was key to the world title, especially in penalty shootouts. The Argentine archer will only be able to play on Wednesday against Wolverhampton. He caused controversy by teasing the French striker at Argentina’s world title celebrations.

Substitute could be Pickford

The team of birmingham no longer want to waste time to find a replacement. The club is keeping an eye on the situation of the goalkeeper Everton and the England team Jordan Pickford as the main option, according to the English tabloid “The Sun”. The contract of the archer who played the last two world Cups for England ends with the Toffees in 2024.