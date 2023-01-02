“He kept his word and has titles”

After a positive season, with Copa do Brasil titles, over Corinthians, and Libertadores da América, against Athletico Paranaense, Flamengo is preparing the project for the year 2023. With the ebb and flow of the market, the fans pay attention possible exits and reinforcements for the team from Rio, now led by Vítor Pereira.

With a controversial arrival at the club from Rio, going through negotiations while Dorival Júnior was still managing the team, added to an unpleasant departure from Corinthians, the Portuguese coach was criticized once again in the press. This time, it was the former player and idol of São Paulo’s alvinegro, Walter Casagrande, in his column on UOL Esporte.