“He kept his word and has titles”

Flamengo
Portuguese coach was the target of criticism and comparison with the Argentine, former target of the red-black
After a positive season, with Copa do Brasil titles, over Corinthians, and Libertadores da América, against Athletico Paranaense, Flamengo is preparing the project for the year 2023. With the ebb and flow of the market, the fans pay attention possible exits and reinforcements for the team from Rio, now led by Vítor Pereira.
With a controversial arrival at the club from Rio, going through negotiations while Dorival Júnior was still managing the team, added to an unpleasant departure from Corinthians, the Portuguese coach was criticized once again in the press. This time, it was the former player and idol of São Paulo’s alvinegro, Walter Casagrande, in his column on UOL Esporte.
Casagrande even compared him with a former Flamengo target, Juan Pablo Vojvoda, who “kept his word by going to Fortaleza”, and listed his differences. “When you speak the truth, there is no need to invent stories or speak lies, because you always arrive at the truth of the facts. One more difference is the titles, because the Argentine, here in Brazil, won the Copa Nordeste in 2022, and was champion of Ceará in 2021 and 2022 ”, he said.
“Vojvoda is a coach who respects the fans and also the management of Fortaleza, which has a lot of merit. And Vitor Pereira? Well, this coach did not respect Corinthians, the players and much less the great Corinthians crowd. He lied to leave Corinthians, when it would be much easier and more honest to say that he wanted to go to a club where, in his mind, he would have more chances of being champion”, he added.
