Heartthrob series ‘runs away’, surprises fans and becomes favorite to be the new James Bond | Films

Fans of the ‘007’ franchise are in an uproar for the announcement of Daniel Craig’s replacement in the role of James Bond, as producer Barbara Broccoli has left the revelation of the new interpreter of the spy for the beginning of 2023. And, surprisingly, a new astro emerges, running on the outside, as favorite to assume the tuxedo of the spy with a license to kill.

know more

2 of 8 British actor Lucien Laviscount — Photo: reproduction/Instagram British actor Lucien Laviscount — Photo: reproduction/Instagram

The young British actor Lucien Laviscount, 30 years old, would have caught the attention of Barbara – the all-powerful executive of the franchise -, who is looking not only for a new face for the 007 films, but also for a body and a set that will lead the next ones. movies to success.

know more

3 of 8 British actor Lucien Laviscount — Photo: reproduction/Instagram British actor Lucien Laviscount — Photo: reproduction/Instagram

Lucien makes a romantic pair with Lily Collins in the series ‘Emily in Paris’, gaining prominence and much popularity with his character Alfie.

know more

According to the Daily Mail, his work in the three seasons already released of the series caught the attention of the executive and placed him in evidence and among the main applicants for the role that has already been – in addition to Daniel Craig – Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan (in addition to Barry Nelson and David Niven, in productions outside the franchise considered ‘official’).

4 of 8 British actor Lucien Laviscount — Photo: reproduction/Instagram British actor Lucien Laviscount — Photo: reproduction/Instagram

“Lucien ticks all the boxes. He’s a super talented actor, he’s extremely handsome and in the last 18 months he’s won a lot of new fans since joining the ‘Emily in Paris’ series. Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how elegant and appropriate he will be for the role”, revealed an insider to the English tabloid.

know more

5 of 8 British actor Lucien Laviscount — Photo: reproduction/Instagram British actor Lucien Laviscount — Photo: reproduction/Instagram

However, there is an ‘Achilles’ heel’ in Lucien’s nomination for the role: his participation in the reality show ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, in 2011, which some consider to be a blot on the actor’s resume that ends up discrediting everything else he has achieved over the course of of years.

know more

6 of 8 British actor Lucien Laviscount — Photo: reproduction/Instagram British actor Lucien Laviscount — Photo: reproduction/Instagram

According to this source, the Bond producers feel that participation in the reality show ‘is a low thing that doesn’t suit a Bond actor’, even though they are ‘supposedly still very fascinated with him in general.

know more

7 of 8 British actor Lucien Laviscount — Photo: reproduction/Instagram British actor Lucien Laviscount — Photo: reproduction/Instagram

And for those who think that the announcement of the next Bond may be far away or perhaps not so soon, a comfort (and a warning): Barbara Broccoli has already scheduled stunt work tests at the mythical Pinewood studio, where spy films usually be rotated.

know more

8 of 8 British actor Lucien Laviscount with Lily Collins in ‘Emily in Paris’ — Photo: publicity British actor Lucien Laviscount with Lily Collins in ‘Emily in Paris’ — Photo: publicity

With that, Lucien’s choice would be a milestone in the franchise, as he was the first black interpreter of 007, an old demand from the public who would like to see Idris Elba wearing the spy’s tuxedo, but which ended up not materializing much for the 50th anniversary of the actor, age considered advanced for an interpreter to enter into an undertaking that usually lasts several years.