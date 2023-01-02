Heidi Klum enjoys the snow with her husband on holiday

Heidi Klum is enjoying the last days of 2022 in the snow with family and friends. The model shared on her Instagram images of her teaching her husband Tom Kaulitz and your twin brother Bill Kaulitz skiing in the mountains of Aspen, Colorado.

Read more: Heidi Klum wears a bizarre costume for her Halloween party

During their time on the mountain, the 49-year-old model wore a white and gray snowsuit, while Tom, 33, wore a beige Burton snowsuit.

After skiing, Heidi took to Instagram to reveal that this was Tom and Bill’s first time skiing!

“Very well !!!!! Tom and Bills first day. Kudos to the ski instructor,” she joked.

Heidi also showed that she, Tom and Bill ended the ‘training’ with a drink.

SKIMS SPEAKING GIRL

Heidi Klum told in an interview what it was like to participate in the brand’s new campaign skimsin kim kardashian, alongside the businesswoman, recognized by Forbes magazine as the owner of one of the most influential brands of 2022. Klum posed for the campaign alongside other supermodels such as Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel, and revealed to the ExtraTV program! which was a ‘very fun’ experience.

Read+: Heidi Klum made music with Snoop Dogg

The former Victoria’s Secret angel commented that although all the models were very enthusiastic about the work, the one who was really delighted to have them there was precisely the owner of the brand.

“Kim was like, ‘I’ve been watching you all this time and now I can’t believe you’re all here in my studio and you’re filming this for me,’” Klum said of the businesswoman.

Read+: Pabllo Vittar participates in the reality show of Heidi Klum

Heidi commented that she was the one who asked Kim to do some pictures with her, and Kim Kardashian “was ready” to strip without warning.

“I was like, ‘Well, why aren’t you in the pictures? the pictures,'” Klum said. “The clothes fell off. She just walked in and… Boom. Not at all,” he joked.

Kim, Heidi, Tyra, Candice and Alessandra posed for Skims Fits Everybody’s collection of thongs, bras and bodysuits.

Past stars of the Skims campaign have included Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox, Kate Moss, and Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

SKIMS CAMPAIGN

Read+: Alessandra Ambrosio shoots in Brazil for new campaign

kim kardashian surprised the public with the images of the new campaign of his shapewear brand, Skims, when he posed with the ex-angels of Victoria’s Secret, Alessandra Ambrosio, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Candice Swanepoel. Kim posted the photos on Instagram with the four models in the announcement of the new collection of thongs, bras and bodysuits by “Skims Fits Everybody”.

By sharing an image on her Instagram, Kim explained why she also wanted to appear in the photo:

“OK so… I shouldn’t be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped and joined because it was so iconic. Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our exclusive SKIMS Fits Everybody collection,” she wrote.

Klum, 48, wrote on Instagram that the shoot was a “blast”, adding: “It’s been a while since we’ve all been together so it was really special to get together.”

Ambrosio, 40, said she had an “amazing time”, while Swanepoel, 33, called the group “the group you never knew you needed”.

Read+: Alessandra Ambrosio impresses when posing with her daughter Anja Louise

In a press release, Skims revealed that Kim was responsible for choosing the topmodels:

“Kim selected four familiar names to star in the campaign showcasing the strength, energy and undying fascination of the models with images that reflect the group’s enduring legacies.”

The campaign “salutes strong and powerful women, highlighting the high fashion collective’s prestige in shaping pieces that make every woman feel like an icon.”

follow The Fox at the Google News and receive alerts of the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!